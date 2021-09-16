Belfast Telegraph photographer Kevin Scott takes top prize in Regional Press Awards

Tele and Sunday Life honoured at industry celebration

Cuthbert Tura Arutura at a protest over the death of George Floyd is held at City Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland on June 3rd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A plain clothes detective draws his pistol and takes aim at a male attempting to attack police at the scene of a security operation in the Glenbawn Avenue area of west Belfast on May 17th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Kevin Scott's image of children in a playground near a bonfire captivated the judges

The Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life’s visuals editor Kevin Scott has been named top press photographer in the UK.

The work of the two titles and their staff was celebrated at the 2020 Regional Press Awards.

The industry’s awards recognise outstanding reporting and innovation in print and online.

Hundreds applied from across the UK and the Tele and Sunday Life dominated the shortlist, earning 15 nominations.

And on Thursday, the winners were announced.

While Mr Scott was named Photographer of the Year, deputy visuals editor Colm O’Reilly was highly commended.

Kevin’s image of children in a playground near a bonfire captivated the judges.

A plain clothes detective draws his pistol and takes aim at a male attempting to attack police at the scene of a security operation in the Glenbawn Avenue area of west Belfast on May 17th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

"His silhouette of children enjoying a playground while a contentious bonfire rages in the background is immediately arresting thanks to the complex juxtapositions woven into the image: safety and danger, light and darkness, beginnings and endings.”

Eoin Brannigan, Belfast Telegraph, Sunday Life editor-in-chief offered his congratulations.

"Kevin’s a hard-working and talented photographer who has built up a brilliant portfolio over the years and he deserves this award,” he said.

"Our Sunday Life photographer Colm O’Reilly was highly commended in the same category and this indicates the talent we have in our visuals team. Congratulations to Ciaran Barnes, Paul Ferguson, our Weekend magazine team and all the other staff who were recognised across the Belfast Telegraph in print, online and in the Sunday Life.”

The Belfast Telegraph was highly commended in the above 400,000 monthly reach Daily Newspaper of the Year category. And Sunday Life highly commended in the Sunday Newspaper of the Year.

In the Daily/Sunday Reporter of the Year category, Ciaran Barnes, Sunday Life chief reporter, was highly commended.

Cuthbert Tura Arutura at a protest over the death of George Floyd is held at City Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland on June 3rd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

The Sunday Life’s ‘Safe house sting sinks new IRA’ story was highly commended in the Scoop of the Year category.

Sunday Life sport editor Paul Ferguson was highly commended in the Sports Journalist of the Year category.

In the Supplement of the Year category, the Belfast Telegraph’s Weekend magazine was also highly commended.

The awards are supported by Facebook Journalism Project, Camelot, Google News Initiative, Amazon, HoldTheFrontPage, the Journalists’ Charity and the News Media Association, recognising excellence throughout the regional and local press during the unprecedented times posed by Covid-19.

Sarah Brown, Facebook’s head of northern Europe news partnerships, said: “It has been a remarkable 18 months by any standards and the courage, bravery and incredible work all the journalists and teams nominated have done has been truly inspiring.

"Please keep up your extraordinary work reporting on communities across the country, helping them keep informed in times of crisis. It is remarkable work and I'm glad it is being rewarded.”

Dawn Alford, executive director of the Society of Editors, commented: “The work done by the journalists, photographers, designers and editors showcased in these awards is inspiring. In such a difficult period of time, their work has been essential in keeping the public informed, campaigning on issues, making us laugh and making us cry.”