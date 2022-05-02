Belfast Telegraph stands over decision over ‘Make Your Voices Heard’ ad

The Belfast Telegraph has stood over its decision to request changes to a pre-election paid advertisement from the Catholic Church before agreeing to publish.

The Catholic Bishops of Northern Ireland submitted an ad under the heading ‘Make Your Voices Heard’ to be printed in Monday’s edition of the newspaper.

Catholic Primate of Ireland, Archbishop Eamon Martin, tweeted that he was ‘disturbed’ by the Telegraph’s ‘refusal’ to publish the advert unedited.

However, this newspaper reiterated that there was absolutely no attempt to alter the church’s core anti-abortion message, a fact underlined by the publication of editorial on the same statement last week.

"All advertising containing uncontested opinion and views, especially ahead of an election, is subject to review before publishing. We are subject to regulation by the Advertising Standards Authority,” a Belfast Telegraph statement read.

"We are surprised that Archbishop Martin took to Twitter to highlight this rather than speak directly to us.

"The suggested edits did not alter the Church's core anti-abortion message."