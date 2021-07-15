Belfast Telegraph website shortlisted for European award

The Belfast Telegraph has been shortlisted for Best News Website at the European Digital Media Awards.

The awards recognise news organisations that work to combine excellent journalism and user experience with value to readers and advertisers.

Previous winners at the awards, hosted by the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA), include BBC News and The Guardian.

The shortlist for the 2021 website award also includes belfasttelegraph.co.uk’s sister website, independent.ie, and Norway’s largest media organisation NRK.

Editor-in-chief of the Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life, Eoin Brannigan, said: “This nomination is great recognition for all the team’s hard work over the past 18 months as we transformed into a digital-first newsroom.

“As well as covering the local, national and international issues that matter to our readers, we’ve invested in talent as we believe that quality journalism is worth paying for. To this end we reversed the trend of the past 15 years and began recruiting specialist correspondents, for example in health, education, entertainment and crime.”

Belfasttelegraph.co.uk’s entry highlighted the website’s transformation over the past 18 months and the work it has done to build an online subscription base through quality journalism.

In May 2020, the website launched a new paywall and went from a standing start to having over 4,100 subscribers in a year, a significant addition to the Belfast Telegraph’s total audience.