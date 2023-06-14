Belfast Telegraph website wins top online media award

Belfast Telegraph has won Best Local/Regional News Site in the Drum Awards.

Belfasttelegraph.co.uk has won a Drum Award for Online Media in the Best Local/Regional News Site category.

The Belfast Telegraph’s submission focussed on its strong subscription model, introduced at the beginning of the pandemic.

Other important elements of the submission included last year’s Assembly election coverage, as well as coverage of the death of Queen Elizabeth II and in-depth crime reporting.

The Belfast Telegraph’s In Focus campaigns on the future of the city of Belfast, the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement and the environment were also included in the submission.

This latest award comes two months after the Belfast Telegraph won three awards at the Regional Press Awards, including the award for News Website of the Year.

Read more Belfast Telegraph wins three top awards at the Regional Press Awards 2023

The Belfast Telegraph was awarded News Website of the Year, while Raymond Esteban picked up Designer of the Year and crime correspondent Allison Morris won Specialist Journalist of the Year.

Among the work Raymond was acknowledged for was the striking design of the Belfast Telegraph Weekend Magazine celebrating Kenneth Branagh’s movie Belfast.

Allison’s work submitted included an exclusive interview with Sunday school teacher, turned double killer Hazel Stewart and a story about MI5 spy Dennis McFadden.

The Belfast Telegraph was also highly commended in the categories of News Supplement of the Year for its Weekend edition, and News Brand of the Year.

Speaking about the latest success, Eoin Brannigan, Editor-in-Chief of the Belfast Telegraph and the Sunday Life, said: “We’re delighted to pick up this award. We see it as further recognition of the huge strides we have made over the last three years, following on our News Website of the Year Award in March.

"Just this week we hit the 10,000 digital subscriber mark, an achievement we are extremely proud of, especially given the competitive market we have here.

“It shows people will pay for their news and they trust our journalism. Our brilliant local election coverage last month also shows we deliver the most consistent breaking news service in Northern Ireland. Congratulations to everyone in our newsroom for their hard work which earned the award.”