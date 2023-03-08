Belfast Telegraph wins three top awards at the Regional Press Awards 2023

Morgane Shanley (Head of Audience), Allison Morris (Crime Correspondent) and Raymond Esteban (Graphic Designer) at the Regional Press Awards 2023

The Belfast Telegraph has won three awards at the Regional Press Awards today.

The industry’s prestigious awards recognise outstanding reporting and innovation in both print and online.

Belfast Telegraph was awarded News Website of the Year, while Raymond Esteban picked up Designer of the Year and crime correspondent Allison Morris won Specialist Journalist of the Year.

Among the work Raymond was acknowledged for was the striking design of the Belfast Telegraph Weekend Magazine celebrating Kenneth Branagh’s movie Belfast.

Allison’s work submitted included an exclusive interview with Sunday school teacher, turned double killer Hazel Stewart and a story about MI5 spy Dennis McFadden.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Belfast Telegraph was also highly commended in the categories of News Supplement of the Year for its Weekend edition, and News Brand of the Year.

Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life Editor in Chief Eoin Brannigan said: “I am delighted to get awards which represent what we do in digital, print and for our overall content.

“Awards are the icing on the cake after 14 nominations and come on the back of the Sunday Life's win at last year's Media Freedom Awards.

“Congratulations to Allison, Raymond and all in our newsroom, especially our audience team led by Morgane Shanley who have made our website such a success over the last few years.”