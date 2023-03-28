Belfast TikTok star says some followers told her she ‘deserved cancer’ after diagnosis

Olivia Neill (21), who says she got hate comments after her skin cancer diagnosis. Photo: Olivia Neill's social media

Belfast-born TikTok star Olivia Neill has said followers told her she deserved skin cancer after her recent diagnosis.

In a now-deleted video from Sunday, the young model (21) revealed she had been diagnosed with skin cancer after getting a lump checked out.

She said that underneath the video, some comments claimed she “deserved it” because she had previously used sunbeds and goes on holiday often.

On a new video posted on her second TikTok account, she said: “I had a like lump, tumour in my arm and I got it removed and I got my results back and it’s skin cancer.”

She said she had been diagnosed with Dermatofibrosarcoma protuberans (DFSP), a rare type of skin cancer. Ms Neill also said she had a “99% survival rate”.

“Nine out of 10 people that have it are born with a gene mutation. It’s not something you inherit either,” she continued.

“I know when people say skin cancer, people immediately think melanoma. I don’t really know much about it. I do know that skin cancer can often be caused by UV exposure, like in the sun or in sunbeds.

“I go on holiday a lot, like I’ve been known to sizzle myself in the sun and sometimes I have been known to use sunbeds.”

The former Methody pupil – one of Northern Ireland’s top Tiktok stars - then spoke of her shock after seeing the comments.

“I started getting comments being like ‘well you deserve it because you got sunbeds before’.”

Ms Neill, who now lives in London, finished her video by encouraging fans to get any lumps checked and admonishing those who made the hate comments.

“To be honest, I probably shouldn’t have said anything on TikTok if I didn’t want people commenting and telling me that I deserve cancer because the internet is a scary place,” she said.

“Don’t do sunbeds and don’t sizzle yourself in the sun. We all know that’s not good for your skin. But also, get any lumps checked that you ever have,” she continued

“I also don’t think that anyone deserves to be told they deserve cancer.”

Ms Neill has a following of 1.3 million on TikTok, and has been growing in popularity since starting her YouTube channel as a Belfast schoolgirl. She recently appeared in a Yves Saint Laurent perfume advertisement, and has collaborated with Coach and Diesel.