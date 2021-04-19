Belfast to Dublin hourly train 'possible by 2024'

An hourly Enterprise train service with earlier departure times between Belfast and Dublin could be in place by 2024, the head of Translink has said.

Chris Conway, the network's chief executive, said the existing fleet went into service in 1996 and has probably five to 10 years left.

"We really need to get procurement under way for a new fleet on the Enterprise in the next three to four years," he said.

"That would allow us to move to an hourly frequency service on the Belfast to Dublin network.

"What people always want is to get into Dublin and Belfast earlier in the morning. With a new fleet we could do that."

Mr Conway made the comments during a north-south conference on infrastructure last week.

The Enterprise service is run jointly by Translink and Irish Rail.

According to the Sunday Business Post, the two companies are working on a plan to buy nine new trains. They have already made a submission for funding to the EU's Special Programmes Body, which supports cross-border projects on the island of Ireland. The body is set to run until 2023 despite Brexit.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, there were four trains operating eights services a day in each direction between the two cities, but there were complaints about the lack of early morning services.

Meanwhile, the DUP has been accused of obstructing north-south relations after a North South Ministerial Council (NSMC) meeting on transport planned for Friday failed to go ahead as no DUP minister had been nominated.

Under law, one minister from the opposing political view must attend NSMC meetings to allow them to proceed.

DUP leader Arlene Foster claimed the meeting did not happen due to a timing issue and insisted it would take place in the future.

Deputy leader Lord Dodds said the DUP would continue their refusal to engage with north-south bodies if it "implements or reinforces" the contentious NI Protocol.

"Our position is very open. As far as normal business, like Covid, other issues to the benefit of Northern Ireland, of course we'll engage. That has always been our approach," he told BBC Sunday Politics.

He said the agenda for Friday's meeting had not been agreed before it went ahead.