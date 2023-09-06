Belfast to Dublin train services disrupted after ‘tragic incident’ on rail line

Dart services are suspended through Clongriffin this morning.

Train services between Belfast and Dublin are delayed and disrupted because of a “tragic incident”, Translink has said.

The incident happened on the line at Clongriffin, north of Dublin city, shortly before 8am.

Translink said: “Due to a tragic incident, please allow for delays/disruption to services today."

The 6.50am service from Belfast terminated at Drogheda; while the 7.35am service from Dublin is 60 minutes late.

The 10.35am service is expected to depart on time as a non-Enterprise train; the 09.30am will be a bus substitute to Drogheda.

In Dublin, DART services are not operating through Clongriffin station.

Services between Howth Junction and Malahide are suspended until further notice as a result.

Dublin Bus will honour all rail tickets in the area, an Irish Rail spokesperson confirmed.

Meanwhile, services are also suspended through Portlaoise Station due to a vehicle having struck a bridge.

More to follow..