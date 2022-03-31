Belfast to hold annual Troubles reflection day on June 21

Belfast's City Hall will be illuminated on June 21 to mark the day of reflection

Belfast is to have an annual day of reflection on the Troubles, starting on June 21 this year.

A Belfast City Council committee agreed this week to hold a City Hall event each year on the same date.

It will “support those who wish to reflect, in order to acknowledge the deep hurt and pain caused by the conflict in and about Northern Ireland.”

The City Hall will be illuminated on June 21 to mark the day of reflection. It comes as a result of an Alliance amendment on a DUP motion to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Bloody Friday this July 21.

Nine people died on Bloody Friday - five civilians, two soldiers, an RUC reservist and a UDA member, while 130 people were injured. At least 20 IRA bombs went off in the space of 80 minutes, most within a half hour period, and mostly car bombs targetting city infrastructure.

The debate on the Bloody Friday motion in February saw some controversy after Sinn Fein failed in an attempt to replace the DUP motion wording in its entirety, with a focus on a broader commemoration.

The DUP motion was carried after Alliance said it would give support only if the council also agreed that party leaders would discuss the potential for holding a day of reflection to remember all victims of the Troubles.

On Monday the council’s Strategic Policy and Resources Committee was told that party leaders had come to an agreement for the council to host the annual event.

The council report states: “This would take place within city hall and would be open to members of the public throughout the day. The format for the day could include aspects such as poetry reading, music, quiet time and some form of physical animation.”

DUP Alderman Brian Kingston said: “There was some discussion about how the event should be led. I think there was agreement that it shouldn’t be led by elected members, and there was discussion about faith organisations.

“It is our view that there should be a role for faith within the day of reflection – I appreciate that has to be worked through. But the faith sector plays a very important role within all matters relating to this, so we feel that should be included in the day.”

Sinn Fein councillor Ciaran Beattie said: “We need to be inclusive in remembering all victims, and that there is no hierarchy of victims.”

He added: “We do welcome this. We have raised issues about faith leaders taking a leading role. We think this should be open to everyone – there are people of no faith in the city. If faith leaders have a central role, it could be exclusive.

“It should be as broad as possible, where everyone can come and reflect and feel valued within the city.”

Council officers will engage and consult with the non-profit cross-community organisation Healing Through Remembering to work out the format of the day.