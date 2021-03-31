Belfast to hold world youth summit in 2023

Belfast has been announced as the host city of the 2023 One Young World Summit, winning the bid ahead of eight other competing cities around the world in the process.

Due to take place in May 2023, Belfast will be the 13th host of this annual summit which brings together young leaders alongside influential figures in politics, business and the humanitarian sectors.

The musician and Live Aid organiser Sir Bob Geldof told a virtual audience on Wednesday that people could expect “something new and very different”, when more than 2,000 young people from around the world arrive in Belfast for the summit in 2023.

“I love the fact that One Young World 2023 is in Belfast, because there’s so much that people in this city can talk about to these younger people,” he said.

“About processes that made two completely different cultures and societies function together; about discovering there is another way of doing things.

“That there is a future and that talking through subjects actually works.

“Belfast brings to this global conference an experience, an outlook, a perspective, a deep culture, and something new and very different that they won’t have got at One Young World 2021 in Munich this year or Tokyo next year.

“You bring something real and vital and possible. You bring a successful society who still have to negotiate every day with each other to drive forward. They’ve never had that and it’s invaluable.”

Counting the likes of former Irish President Mary Robinson as one of the organisations counsellors - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the Duchess of Sussex and Sir Richard Branson are some of the other famous faces who have inspired the next generation of young people through the event.

Present during the announcement ceremony, the First Ministers Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill both jointly welcomed the event coming to Belfast in 2023.

Arlene Foster said she wished she was “about 30 years younger” as she described the event as “invigorating and exciting”. She also added that she hoped both herself and Michelle O’Neill could attend.

“I am pleased and proud that Belfast will be hosting this exciting and transformative event which brings together young leaders of the future with those more established on the world stage,” said Arlene Foster.

“It provides an important opportunity for a powerful and productive dialogue across nations and generations and will empower our inspirational young people to be the change they want to see.”

Michelle O’Neill added: “It is such a good news story in what has been the most challenging of years for everybody.

“I think this gives us something to look forward to. I think the word was used earlier around empowerment and to drive change.

“That is why Arlene and I are in politics. I think this gives us a fantastic forum in which we as the current political leaders can engage with the future leaders.

“It is so important that we hear the voices of our young people and the One Young World event will provide a platform to share perspectives on how we can bring about positive change locally and globally.

“2023 is something that we will mark down as a year of celebrating young people.”