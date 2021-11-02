Belfast to host Red Bull motorsport extravaganza

Belfast is set to host a motorsport extravaganza when the Red Bull Car Park Drift series makes its way to the city's Titanic Quarter.

The event will feature 30 of the world's top amateur drifters sliding around a custom, obstacle-defined car park track built on the shores of the Lagan.

Taking place on November 21, it will mark the first of the 2022 series qualifiers in Belfast and will also include a very special appearance and display from Ireland’s top drift racer, Red Bull Athlete Conor Shanahan.

Drifting, one of motorsport's fasting growing disciplines, developed as a sport in Japan stemming from the late '70s and early '80s where daredevil drivers put their cars to the test on twisting mountain roads, accelerating out of corners earlier and earlier to turn their cars sideways.

The event, overlooked by the Titanic Belfast Experience and Harland & Wolff shipping yard, will be carried out in a knockout format. It will see competitors vie for the highest score to qualify for the next round, with performances judged over a total of 400 points by a panel of four judges​​​​​​.

The Red Bull Car Park Drift describes itself as an edgier counterpart to the established series Drift Masters European Championship, which involves an element of racing. The Red Bull series said it attempts to replicate the mostly-illegal Hong Kong car park drifting scene of the early-200s and the spirit of the drifting rebels.

This series asks drivers to make their way around obstacle-strewn courses and performing drifting 'tricks' and tasks with names like the 'pendulum', the 'spiral', the 'gate' and the 'flipper', while attempting to impress a judging panel and claim as many of the 400 points on offer as possible. Drivers are also rewarded for the appearance of the cars, their sound and how much tyre smoke they kick up during the spectacle.