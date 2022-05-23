Belfast to Tenerife easyJet flight diverted after medical emergency

EasyJet passenger said she was suffering from chest pains (Image:PA)

A plane out of Belfast bound for Tenerife was diverted on Saturday after one of the passengers needed medical assistance.

The easyJet flight was south of Portugal when it was diverted to Lisbon after the female passenger said she was suffering from chest pains, according to eyewitnesses.

“The woman had a medical issue. The staff were very good with her,” said one passenger.

“The flight was not delayed for very long in Lisbon. There was no messing about and no hassle.”

Passengers remained on board as the aircraft, an afternoon flight to the Canaries, stayed on the ground for approximately an hour before taking off again.

“Nothing was reported to us regarding disruptive passengers and no customers were offloaded apart from the customer who required medical assistance and their partner,” easyJet said.

“The flight took off from Belfast at 14.12 and landed in Lisbon at 17.42.

“It took off again from Lisbon at 18.43 and landed in Tenerife at 20.56.”

It was originally scheduled to land in Tenerife at 6.35pm.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in London was not notified of any need for assistance.

Also, Dublin’s Department of Foreign Affairs did not receive any request for assistance over the incident.