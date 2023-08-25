Belfast traffic alerts: Details of delays over bank holiday weekend

The PSNI has warned of traffic congestion this weekend in Belfast.

Police have advised road users to anticipate traffic disruption and plan for potential delays in Belfast areas this bank holiday weekend due to a number of events.

"We would advise that anyone wishing to come to Belfast over the weekend should allow more time for their journeys,” added a PSNI spokesperson.

Anticipated delays for events in the city are detailed below.

City of Belfast Royal Black District Chapter Black Saturday parades – Saturday (August 26)

Between 8am and 10am and from 5pm and 7pm, disruption is expected in many parts of Belfast due to the City of Belfast Royal Black District Chapter Black Saturday parades.

Emerge Music Festival – Saturday and Sunday (August 26-27)

The music festival Emerge is on across Saturday and Sunday in Boucher Playing Fields and there will be lane closures on Boucher Road from 2pm on both days.

From around 9pm road closures will be in place again, closing Boucher Road and Stockmans Lane. This will include the motorway off slips at Stockmans lane for traffic exiting the motorway.

Diversions will be in place and sign posted, with parking for coaches attending the concert in place.

There will be no pick up and drop off points within the road closure area.

Chief Inspector Mark Roberts reminded concert goers to be respectful of local businesses and residents, particularly when leaving the concert.

“We want everyone attending the concert to have a great night, to stay safe, and remember the event for all the right reasons.

“Please act responsibly, stay with your friends and look after one another – and if you need help during the evening speak with event staff or the police. “

Linfield vs Carrick at Windsor Park – Saturday (August 26)

Delays should be expected from around 2.30pm and 5pm in the vicinity of Windsor Park as Linfield host Carrick at 3pm on Saturday.

Information on the expected traffic disruptions can be obtained from the Traffic Information and Control Centre on 08457 123321, or via www.trafficwatchni.com

Details of changes to Translink Metro services can be obtained by calling 028 9066 6630 (7am – 8pm) or visiting www.translink.co.uk