Belfast traffic branded ‘accident waiting to happen’ after fatal bus collision

Samuel McAuley died on Saturday night after being hit by a bus

An SDLP councillor has said traffic in Belfast was an accident waiting to happen following the death of 26-year-old Samuel McAuley.

The Belfast man died after being hit by a bus in Donegall Square West on Saturday night.

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster, Gary McKeown said the SDLP had concerns about the traffic in Donegall Square West for some time.

"This particular location, there are a lot of buses coming in and going, and there are a lot of people crossing. I mean, it was an accident waiting to happen,” he said.

“We have had concerns for some time around the safety of pedestrians and we have called for increased pedestrianisation.”

Read more Tributes paid to ‘gentleman’ hit by bus in Belfast city centre

He continued: "It’s very important that public transport has access to the city centre for accessibility and to enable people to get into town but we also need to make sure that the area is safe for pedestrians

“Now obviously we don’t know the details of this specific case because police are still looking into it, but I think it’s safe to say we need a real proper look at Belfast city centre in terms of how we make it safer for people to get around without having to worry about dodging between buses, cars and vans.”

He said that it was time for change in how Belfast handles its traffic, adding: “We’re moving out of the pandemic here, we need to build a city that’s fit for the future. A city that’s welcoming to people and makes it safe for people to get around.”

Mr McKeown also extended his sympathies to Mr McAuley’s family.

“I can’t imagine what they’re going through at the minute,” he said. “It really is such a tragedy for them and it really isn’t what you expect to happen of a Saturday night whenever somebody’s out.”