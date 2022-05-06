Belfast: Traffic delays near Titanic count centre

There are traffic delays near the Titanic Exhibition Centre. Photo: Rebecca Black/PA

Motorists have been warned of lengthy traffic delays in Belfast on Friday morning.

The delays are holding up traffic on the M3 near the Titanic Quarter in the city.

It comes as many make their way to the Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast for the start of vote counting following the Assembly election poll on Thursday.

Some motorists have warned they’ve been sitting in traffic for up 45 minutes.

Alliance candidate Kellie Armstrong said there would be no progress for anyone approaching the count centre any time soon.

Counting is set to get underway at the centre in Belfast and two others in Northern Ireland - Ulster University in Jordanstown and Meadowbank Sports Arena in Magherafelt - at 8am.