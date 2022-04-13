Belfast train line reopens as PSNI attend incident close to City Hospital station

Police at the scene at the Belfast City Hospital train line which was closed as police deal with ongoing incident on Wednesday. Pic: Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

A train line between Lanyon Place and Great Victoria Street was closed for a time on Wednesday afternoon, Translink confirmed.

The PSNI attended the incident close to the City Hospital train halt.

Translink wrote on social media: “The line has re-opened between Lanyon Place & GVS. Knock-on delays & disruption to be expected until further notice.”

Images captured from the scene show several officers along with Translink staff standing on the line beside a stationary train.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police attended a concern for safety at the City Hospital Halt, Donegall Road, south Belfast at approximately 1.20pm today, Wednesday April 13th.

“A person was taken to hospital. There are no further details at this time.”