Belfast trio jailed for multiple stabbing of victim

Two brothers from Belfast and a third man have been jailed for an attack which left their victim with multiple stab wounds.

Daniel Kelly (33) from Elgin Street, his brother Brian Kelly (26) from Connsbrook Avenue, and Kyle Donaghy (22) from Beit Street were each handed a 26-month sentence - half to be served in prison - after each admitted a charge of wounding. Belfast Crown Court heard the injured party sustained around 10 stab wounds, one of which punctured his lung, in the attack on Laganbank Road on August 22, 2018.

Judge David McFarland said he accepted the events leading to the stabbing were chaotic, and it seemed likely that the injured party was the aggressor who ended up being stabbed with his own knife.

Crown prosecutor Philip Henry said that just before the stabbing, there had been an altercation between two groups of people at the St John's Close apartment block in east Belfast.

Judge McFarland described the attack on the injured party as occurring following a "degree of provocation".

He said the incident occurred after all three defendants "had been binge-drinking and drug-taking all day".