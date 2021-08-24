Belfast trio remanded into custody on drugs charges as part of probe into criminality linked to UVF 

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard mobile phone evidence allegedly ties the men to the illicit trade

Three men were remanded into custody today on drugs charges as part of a probe into criminality linked to the UVF in east Belfast.

Glenn Rainey (35), his 41-year-old brother Mark Rainey, and William Hunter (33) are all accused of being connected to a cocaine and cannabis dealing network.

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard mobile phone evidence allegedly ties them to the illicit trade.

The trio, all with addresses in the city, were arrested and charged by officers from the PSNI's Paramilitary Crime Task Force.

A detective said searches carried out last October and again on Monday formed part of an ongoing investigation into drugs criminality linked to the East Belfast UVF.

Quantities of suspected cocaine, cannabis, cash, scales and dealing bags were seized in the raids.

The defendants are each charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A and Class B drugs.

Glenn Rainey, of McArthur Court, and Hunter, from Upper Canning Street, also face counts of possessing cocaine.

All three men deny the charges against them and are not accused of any paramilitary offences.

District Judge Rosie Watters was told cyber experts examined a phone recovered during the investigation.

The device, which police have attributed to Mark Rainey, of St Patricks Walk, revealed extensive communication between the accused about drug dealing, it was claimed.

"It detailed quite a bit about the operation, who was transporting what and to where," the detective contended.

According to police, another phone seized from Glenn Rainey's bedside locker allegedly showed "a very extensive insight" into the supply of drugs.

The court heard police have studied thousands of pages of transcribed messages.

"It detailed the movement of drugs, money owed to, money owed from, methods of delivery and even quarrels between the co-accused," the detective claimed.

Opposing bail, prosecution counsel argued that further cocaine dealing will take place if the defendants are released.

"Nothing is stopping these men from offending, they are just continuing this operation," she submitted.

Defence lawyers disputed the police assertions and insisted they should be bailed.

But denying all three applications, Judge Watters cited the risk of further offences.

Remanding them in custody for four weeks, she added: "Drugs ruin lives, we see that in the courts every day."

A 31-year-old woman is also due to appear in court next month charged with drugs offences related to the same investigation.