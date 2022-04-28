Belfast Trust apologises to family of 17-year-old girl who lost her life to suicide

The Belfast Health and Social Care Trust has apologised to the family of Annaleece McAlorum, after the teenager passed away from suicide on April 8 at a mental health facility.

The 17-year-old is the first death by suicide at the Beechcroft site, as the mother of the teenage girl described being “angry” that her daughter “lost her life in a safe space”.

In a statement the Belfast Trust offered their “heartfelt condolences” to the family and said a “full investigation” would be conducted “with the family’s involvement”.

Speaking to BBC’s Evening Extra programme, mum Sharon said her daughter had “a lot of mental health issues” during her life, but called her “absolutely amazing, so bubbly” and that she “had a heart of gold”.

Ms McAlorum said she can “never get over” her daughter’s death adding that she is “torturing myself walking the floors at night”.

“I am so angry I am numb I cannot grieve for my daughter yet,” Ms McAlorum added.

“She just couldn’t sit still. She was my whirlwind and I just loved her.

“I am angry that she lost her life in a safe place. I want to know whether staff were mentally trained.

“It was meant to be her safe place and I cannot stress that enough. I am not saying my daughter wouldn’t have taken her own life, but not where she was meant to be kept safe. That is something I can never get over.”

The Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) has previously highlighted “serious concerns” over the south Belfast facility during a previous inspection.

Northern Ireland’s mental health champion Siobhan O’Neill sent her condolences to the family and said there needs to be an understanding of how the death happened “and make sure this doesn’t happen again in the future”.

“It is absolutely devastating and I send my condolences to Sharon and all of Annaleece’s friends,” Ms O’Neill said.

“The difficulties that our mental health services are having are well documented and we know during the covid pandemic there is an increase in the people coming forward.

“What we do have however is a mental health strategy, I suppose one of the asks I would have as we come up to an election, we need to make sure this plan is rolled out.”

In a statement the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust said: “We would like to offer our heartfelt condolences to the family of Annaleece McAlorum. We understand this is a very difficult time for all her family and friends.

“We will be conducting a full investigation with the family’s involvement.”