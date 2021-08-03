Belfast Trust chief ‘fed up’ with false Covid claims as staff compared to Nazis and fascists

The medical director of the Belfast Trust has said he is “fed up” of people claiming Covid-19 is a fake illness amid cancellations of cancer and transplant surgeries.

Speaking to the BBC’s Nolan Show, Chris Hagan said he and other health service staff have been abused and threatened online after sharing information encouraging young people to get vaccinated.

Dr Hagan said he was called a psychopath and threatened with violence while staff have been compared to Nazis and fascists.

It comes amid a surge in Covid patients and a lower than expected vaccine uptake particularly amongst young people which meant kidney transplant and cancer surgeries have recently been cancelled, something Dr Hagan said is a result of low vaccine uptake.

"I had people threatening me with summary street justice, I had people calling me a psychopath. I’m a doctor, I come to work to try and do the best I possibly can for people in Northern Ireland,” he told the Nolan Show.

"One of our trainees in the Mater, she posted something on Twitter about young people in the Mater. The abuse that she got online and the names that she was called - I have never seen anything like it.

“The abuse that those people - just for sharing information - comparing them to fascists and Nazis, this is appalling.”

Dr Hagan revealed he hasn’t contacted the police over the threats but said: “I was appalled and really sad and felt frightened.

“Last week when I suggested people get vaccinated, I got completely trashed on Twitter and that’s not fair. A woman from the Royal College of Midwives, the same story, we are seeing really sick pregnant women coming into our hospital unvaccinated,” he said.

Dr Hagan highlighted the surge in cases in recent weeks which has led to difficulties.

“Approximately two weeks ago, we were sitting with around fifty patients in the hospital with Covid and none in intensive care. In the past two weeks, that number has nearly tripled, we’re up at about 123 patients with Covid and 11 in intensive care. That’s about a quarter of our intensive care beds and we’ve actually increased the number of intensive care beds to manage that,” he said.

“Normally we only have 38 intensive care beds and we’re looking at about 44 at the minute. And we’ve had to go higher than that previously. The only way we can do that is by taking staff from other areas, staff that are highly trained to do other things.”

The last thing Belfast Trust staff would ever want to do is postpone a patient’s cancer surgery, he said. “We are working really hard to reschedule anybody who has unfortunately been postponed.”

The family of 59-year-old Belfast man Paul Linden, diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, have now been given a third date next week for his cancer surgery after a public appeal.

Last weekend, life-saving kidney transplants could not go ahead because of a shortage of intensive care units to support surgeons. Dr Hagan said on Tuesday: “We don’t have a pool of intensive care nurses sitting at home waiting for us to increase our intensive care beds.”

The beds usually used for complex surgeries are being taken up by Covid patients and highly-trained nurses are being diverted to take care of patients, he said.

“Whenever you’re faced with a surge like this, which we didn’t expect because we based our modelling on more people in the population being vaccinated, the reality is that maybe 40% of those aged between 20-29 aren’t vaccinated. Those between 30-40, about 30% of them aren’t vaccinated. We’re seeing about 60-70% of our admissions with Covid are unvaccinated. These are young people in their twenties and thirties - they come in through the front door and we have to treat them because they are sick,” he said.

No amount of planning can prepare for that eventuality, he added. Those working in the health service want to prioritise dealing with waiting lists and those in urgent need of treatment. “I’m fed up to the teeth hearing that this is a fake illness that we are making it up - our staff have gone the extra mile and put their lives at risk.”