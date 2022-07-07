Belfast Trust to launch independent probe of staff criticised by public inquiry into Dr Watt scandal

The Belfast Trust is to appoint an independent investigation team to examine the conduct of staff criticised by the Independent Neurology Inquiry.

It has emerged health officials are carrying out a screening process of last month’s report published by the Independent, while there are 333 active legal claims for compensation brought by patients caught up in the Michael Watt scandal.

As details of the latest investigation have come to light, it is not known how long the process will take or whether the public will ever be made aware if doctors or trust staff are held to account.

As part of the screening process, a review is under way to identify any individuals criticised by the report, while the Belfast Trust medical director, Dr Chris Hagan, will “engage with doctors” where concerns have been raised.

The cases will be considered by Dr Hagan, who will receive support from a range of colleagues, including the trust’s HR director and a solicitor from the Directorate of Legal Services.

A meeting of the Belfast Trust board was told on Thursday: “The purpose is to support the medical director and make sure there is appropriate scrutiny of the decisions on how concerns have been managed and considered.”

Dr Stephen Austin, deputy medical director of the trust, continued: “The advisory group will consider the totality of information obtained from the screening exercise and any other materials relating to individuals.

“If there are any investigations that need to be initiated, it has been agreed they will be conducted by suitably trained investigators who will be from outside Northern Ireland and will have no prior connection with the Independent Neurology Inquiry.”

Earlier in the meeting, the chair of the trust board, Peter McNaney, defended the chief executive’s performance in relation to the scandal.

The Independent Neurology Inquiry report was scathing in its assessment of the management and response to repeated failings by the disgraced neurologist.

Following its publication last month, victims of Dr Watt demanded accountability for the suffering they have endured.

At the time chief executive Dr Cathy Jack said she would not resign.

And at Thursday's trust board meeting Mr McNaney stressed the inquiry report commended Dr Jack for initiating an investigation into the disgraced neurologist, which subsequently led to the recall of thousands of patients.

“As the inquiry itself points out, it was Dr Jack, when medical director, who was the person who had the courage to intervene in respect of Dr Watt,” he said.

“The idea that Dr Jack, now as chief executive, should resign as chief executive because of the report is therefore unwarranted.”

In relation to negligence claims, the board was told there were currently 333 active cases.

Mr McNaney said “it is presently not possible to predict or give any reliable estimate of the likely total cost” of the claims.

He said this is because the final number of claims is not yet known, some may be unsuccessful, and the sum paid in each case will differ depending on individual circumstances.

However, Belfast solicitor Patrick Mullarkey said he expects the bill to run into millions given that he represents former patients whose lives were significantly impacted, including their ability to work, by failings in their care.

The Belfast Trust has previously apologised to the patients who “suffered avoidable and unnecessary harm whilst under the care of Dr Watt”.