Belfast Twilight Market set to dazzle at St George's

From left: Colin Johnstone from The Hatch, Danny Miller from Stock Bar & Restaurant and Jeff Meredith from Belfast Times

St George's Market will host its biggest twilight event yet as it joins forces with Taste the Island initiative this week.

On November 12 and 13, some of the best Northern Ireland artisan food producers and chefs will showcase mouthwatering dishes and delicacies through cookery demos and stalls at the Twilight Market, with live music too.

Craft stalls and activities will also feature at the event which will see the Taste the Island initiative come on board as part of its eight-week Celebration of Food and Drink.

Councillor Deirdre Hargey is expecting visitor numbers to top last year's 20,000 mark.

She said: "Twilight Market has captured people's imagination through its combination of live music, cookery demonstrations, local food and drink and quality arts and crafts, all under twinkling lights."