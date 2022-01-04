Belfast vigil held for ‘down to earth gentleman’ Aidan Mann following Downpatrick tattoo artist’s murder

A vigil has been held for Aidan Mann, the talented tattoo artist who was murdered in Downpatrick on Monday morning.

Around 60 vehicles gathered at the Seacat car meet up event in Belfast’s Corporation Street underpass – an event Mr Mann is said to have attended each Tuesday evening.

Those who were present in his memory joined together to pay tribute to someone they described as a “very well natured” and “down to earth” person.

Aaron McNeilly runs the weekly event in Belfast and said he knew Aidan for a while having been introduced by a number of close friends.

He described his memories with the man from “camping to doing things in our cars”.

"He was an absolute gentleman, he has shown us a new side of life,” said Mr McNeilly.

A vigil is held for Aidan Mann at the Seacat car meet in Belfast on January 4th, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

"A very, very well natured guy and highly down to earth and we are just here to show our respect to him, he loved coming down here on a Tuesday night, he loved the atmosphere, loved the fun and it is such a tragedy this has happened.”

Niamh McConnell – a friend of Mr Mann’s designed an image of a rose on one of the pillars around the underpass, as a memorial to the artist and encouraged others to use it as a place to lay their tributes.

"I worked alongside Aidan I was a friend of his. He was just great craic to be about, always cracked jokes and just great fun,” she said.

"The tattoo community has lost a really talented man and he will be missed by everyone he met or tattooed. He was just such a talented guy and I am so glad to have known him.

A vigil is held for Aidan Mann at the Seacat car meet in Belfast on January 4th, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

"One of my friends from the Seacat page asked me to do a little wall so people can put flowers down.

"It is a rose Aidan had drawn up a good few years ago. A simple traditional rose. It will never be as good as his, it is just something special where people can put their flowers and tributes against.”

Also known by the name Zen Black, Aidan was stabbed to death on a busy Downpatrick street at 11am on Monday.

Eyewitnesses said the victim was stabbed with two knives in Church Street in the town, before four men wrestled the attacker to the ground and disarmed him.

Paramedics worked in vain to save the 28-year-old as the attacker was restrained on the ground a matter of feet away.

Police have asked people not to share footage of the incident on social media as they said a man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of the murder and remains in custody.

A vigil is held for Aidan Mann at the Seacat car meet in Belfast on January 4th, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Mr Mann had worked in a number of tattoo parlours since leaving school and was one of Northern Ireland’s most sought-after artists at the time of his death, with clients travelling from across Ireland to avail of his work.

He specialised in Irezumi, the art of Japanese hand tattooing, his business Facebook page under the name Zen Black, displays dozens of intricate works of tattoo art carried out by Mr Mann.

He had been working at Sailors and Scoundrels Tattoo Parlour in Newtownards at the time of his death.