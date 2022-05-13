Belfast vigil to be held following death of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

Funeral of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed during an Israeli raid in Jenin in the occupied West Bank, in Jerusalem

A vigil for Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh is to be held in Belfast after the veteran on-air correspondent died in Palestine’s West Bank on Wednesday.

The event is organised by the National Union of Journalists Belfast and District Branch and will take place on Saturday at noon in Writers' Square in the city.

Another vigil will also be hosted by the NUJ’s Derry and North West Branch at the Guildhall Square in Londonderry.

Witnesses claim the journalist was shot dead by Israeli forces, with Israel calling for a joint investigation with the Palestinian Authority (PA) and for it to hand over the bullet for forensic analysis to determine who fired the fatal round.

The PA has refused, saying it will conduct its own investigation and take the case to the International Criminal Court, which is already investigating possible Israeli war crimes.

The Israeli military said on Friday its initial probe showed that a heavy firefight was underway around 200 meters from where Ms Abu Akleh was hit, but that it was unable to determine whether she was shot by Israeli forces or Palestinian militants.

It said Palestinian gunmen were firing recklessly and repeatedly at an Israeli military vehicle near to where Mr Abu Akleh was shot.

It said Israeli forces returned fire, and that without doing ballistic analysis it cannot determine who was responsible.

Ms Abu Akleh’s funeral service took place on Friday, with scenes on social media showing her coffin being dropped by pallbearers after Israeli police moved in on a crowd of mourners.

Speaking ahead of the Belfast vigil, NUJ Belfast chair Robin Wilson said: “Our thoughts, first and foremost, are with the Shireen’s family and friends. We also extend condolences to Shireen’s colleagues at Al Jazeera.

“Shireen was a tenacious and dedicated journalist who was cut down by the forces of a state which has a long record of targeting journalists, human rights abuses, and defiance of international law.

“The international community must be united in its condemnation of her killers and in demanding that they be brought to justice. Join us tomorrow as Belfast calls for justice for Shireen.”