Belfast wall artist Danni Simpson's brush with fame in mansion of reality star Charlotte Crosby

From brightening the streets of Belfast to designing murals for TV stars, artist and illustrator Danni Simpson is on the up.

She and boyfriend Karl Fenton, also an artist, travelled over to Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby's Sunderland mansion last weekend to make their artistic mark on her new home and said that they "couldn't have been made to feel more welcome" by the reality TV celeb.

The house, which featured heavily in MTV series The Charlotte Show, is being completely refurbished.

The renovations are being documented on Charlotte's new Instagram account @thecrosbymanor, which already has more than 128,000 followers.

The winner of the 12th series of Celebrity Big Brother also shares updates on her home improvements on her personal Instagram page, which has 7 million-plus followers.

Now, Danni's most recent creations are to become a regular feature on the popular social media platform after the artist finished a stunning mural along the 20-foot curved wall of Charlotte's staircase, as well as a black world map on the wall of one of her bedrooms.

The Aussie has travelled all over the globe painting streets, cafe's and bars with her well-known floral design, interspersed with positive quotes. She settled in Northern Ireland two-and-a-half-years-ago, where her mum is originally from.

She has worked for the likes of Jameson and Powers Whiskey on a number of projects in bars across Belfast, but now she can add TV reality star to her long list of clients.

The illustrator said that she first made contact with Charlotte just over a month ago when she was in London working in Mayfair and Belgravia for the Grosvenor Group, who commissioned her to create multiple murals to brighten the streets.

Colourful career: Graffiti artist Danni Simpson on Kent Street in Belfast

"I just sent her a message as I came across her @thecrosbymanor page and asked if she was interested in any artwork for her new home and she replied almost instantly," explained Danni.

"She said she had seen my work before and was really interested, so we started on some designs after she told me what she was looking for."

Danni said the reason behind the success of her booming art business "is all about putting yourself out there".

"When I first started making and selling art and creating murals my mentality was always to make contacts and approach them first, and it's worked really well," she said.

She added that it was "so easy" to work with Charlotte.

She pointed out that the reality star's home contains a lot of "soft light and wooden tones with a lovely black accent throughout", which was important to keep in mind when designing the murals, one of which was created using a stencil made out of 600 sheets of paper.

The second mural was the black world map painted on the wall of Charlotte's monochrome-styled spare room.

To keep up to date with Danni and Karl's artistic journey you can follow the @dannisimpsonart and @mrfenzart handles on Instagram.