Belfast was the place blues legend Rab McCullough loved so much, mourners hear

Pacemaker Press 26/05/21 The funeral for Belfast blues musician Rab McCullough at St Agnes in West Belfast on Wednesday, Rab who died in hospital on Saturday, aged 72. He had been in an induced coma after suffering a cardiac arrest at Andersonstown Leisure Centre on Monday. During his musical career, which spanned more than 50 years, he played with acts such Van Morrison, Rory Gallagher and AC/DC. He was well known for his weekly residency at the Empire Music Hall in Belfast, lasting over two decades. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Rev Doc and Rab McCullough (right) at the launch of the Belfast City Blues Festival at the Cathedral Quarter in 2011. Pacemaker.

Blues musician Rab McCullough’s heart “truly lay” in his home city of Belfast, mourners were told at his funeral on Wednesday.

The guitarist passed away in Craigavon Area Hospital on Saturday with his family by his side, after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Mr McCullough (72) is survived by his wife Marian, children James, Louise and Robert, and two grandchildren.

During his long musical career, Mr McCullough shared stages with names such as AC/DC, Rory Gallagher and Van Morrison, as well as opening for Jimi Hendrix.

He also played with musicians from Cream, The Rolling Stones and Amy Winehouse’s band.

He was renowned for holding the longest residency in Northern Ireland, with a 21-year stint at The Empire Music Hall in Belfast, and he made front page news when Hollywood A-lister Tim Robbins joined him on stage in 2008.

Requiem Mass for Mr McCullough took place at St Agnes’ Church on the Andersonstown Road before burial at Milltown Cemetery.

Father Thomas McGlynn told mourners that Mr McCullough’s wife Marian was always his “number one”.

The musician was born in north Belfast and after school he worked as a delivery man for a local chemist before qualifying as a scaffolder.

He later worked in Andersonstown Leisure Centre as a pool attendant and was also a sports medic, using those skills with the Antrim and Armagh GAA teams.

But it was Mr McCullough’s work in the music industry that he was best known.

“He was in so many things in life largely self-taught, particularly in the field of music, something which became an obsession for him at a very early age,” said Fr McGlynn.

“His first introduction to music was through the exotic collections of records that his father — through his days in the Merchant Navy — brought home, particularly jazz and also giving him his first introduction to the blues.

“Sadly, of course, his father died — at seven years of age when Rab was just a child. The youngest of the six siblings, but they looked after him very well and in particular bought Rab a 10 shilling guitar in a pawn shop.

“It probably helped him at that time to keep his mind occupied as the youngest in the family and also as a distraction in the midst of his grief.

“It was through that almost accidental introduction that this long and very remarkable musical journey began.”

Mr McCullough played in the World Blues Challenge in 2000 and showcased his talent on an international stage. He finished in third place as a compromise because he wasn’t from the United States.

During Hendrix’s performance in Belfast’s Whitla Hall in 1967, he told Mr McCullough: “I don’t know what you’re saying but I like the way you say it.”

Fr McGlynn added: “For many people the contact they had with Rab was during those 21 years of residency in the Empire.

“That famous institution in Botanic Avenue that has been a great seed bed for so much local talent in comedy but also in music.

“It is there that he played for so many years here in his home city — the place that he loved so much.”