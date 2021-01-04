Belfast woman Lucy McIlhatton killed in Springfield Road crash

Police and forensics at the scene of a serious RTC on the junctions of Springfield Road and Whiterock Road in west Belfast on January 3rd 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police and forensics at the scene of a serious RTC on the junctions of Springfield Road and Whiterock Road in west Belfast on January 3rd 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Belfast woman Lucy McIlhatton has been killed in a crash in Belfast.

She was just 24 years old.

The crash happened on the Springfield Road in the west of the city at around 9pm.

The incident involved a taxi, a silver Toyota Avensis.

Sinn Fein MLA Pat Sheehan has extended his condolences to the family of Ms McIlhatton.

The West Belfast MLA said: “I am deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of young woman in a traffic collision on the Springfield Road.

“This is heart-breaking news for the woman’s family, friends, loved ones and our wider community.

“I want to extend my deepest and heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends of the woman and offer them my full support.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have been on the Springfield Road to assist the police in their inquiries."

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including causing death by dangerous driving, driving when unfit through drink or drugs, failing to remain where accident occurred causing injury and assault on police.

He is currently in custody assisting officers with their enquiries.

Inspector Philip McCullagh added: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the Springfield Road area at the time and who witnessed this tragic collision or who captured footage on dashcam to contact officers in Woodbourne or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 1554 03/01/21.

"You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

The Springfield Road was closed overnight but has since re-opened.