Belfast woman Lucy Monaghan joins list of influential women after campaign to help rape survivors

A north Belfast woman has said she is "incredibly honoured" to feature on a BBC list of the most inspirational and influential women of 2020.

Lucy Monaghan (33) is named on the list of women who are leading change and making a difference during turbulent times.

It features scientists, public health experts, activists, politicians and teachers.

Earlier this year Lucy waived her right to anonymity to talk about how she was treated by the PSNI and Public Prosecution Service (PPS) after reporting her alleged rape in April 2015.

At the time Lucy said she was disappointed and dumbfounded when her complaint did not lead to a prosecution and complained about how police and the prosecution service had "let her down".

Police initially told her that, as there was evidence she had been "flirting" with her alleged perpetrator, the case was unlikely to result in a conviction.

Lucy challenged the authorities in court over failures in their investigations, and as a result changes were made to how victims of sexual attacks are treated.

She now supports rape survivors and last year participated in the Gillen review, which made more than 250 recommendations around how serious sexual offences are handled by Northern Ireland's justice system.

These included measures to combat rape myths and stereotypes, like suggestions that victims provoke rape by the way they dress or act.

The review was launched by retired High Court judge Sir John Gillen in May 2018, after former Ulster Rugby players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding were found not guilty of rape after a high-profile trial.

"It's so overwhelming to be featured on the list and I'm incredibly honoured to be named among so many great women," Lucy told the Belfast Telegraph.

"I have been crying happy tears since hearing the news this morning because it finally feels like a bit of recognition.

"I really hope I can use this as a platform to continue to advocate for rape and sexual violence survivors and to let them know that I'm out there to help them.

"Rape is such a heinous crime in itself and the third most serious crime after murder and manslaughter," she added.

"But you live through rape and yet it doesn't always get treated as seriously as it should.

"The conviction rates in Northern Ireland are also still appalling," she said.

Recent PPS figures showed that in the last year prosecutors handled over 700 case files which involved a rape claim, yet just 20 people were convicted.

This year the 100 Women list is highlighting those who are leading change and making a difference during these turbulent times.

The list includes Sanna Marin, who leads Finland's all-female coalition government; Michelle Yeoh, star of the new Avatar and Marvel films; and Sarah Gilbert, who heads the Oxford University research into a coronavirus vaccine, as well as climate activist and actress Jane Fonda.

Other names to make this year's list are Rina Akter, a former sex worker from Bangladesh, who helped serve 400 meals a week to sex workers during the pandemic, and Patrisse Cullors, a human rights activist from the US, who is the executive director of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation and founder of Los Angeles-based organisation Dignity and Power Now.

Filmmaker Waad Al-Kateab, who made the Syrian war documentary For Sama, was another prominent name to feature in the collection, while Bollywood actor Mahira Khan was named for speaking out against sexual violence.

In addition to a host of well-known names, this year the BBC has chosen to honour the countless women around the world who have made a sacrifice to help others in 2020, by leaving one name on the list blank as a tribute.

The BBC states that the first space on its list, titled Unsung Hero, is left open to "remember those who have lost their lives while making a difference".