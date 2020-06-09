Belfast woman Nuala Mackel passes away in hospital after being struck by car
A female pedestrian has died in hospital after being struck by a car in Belfast last Friday.
Police have named the woman as 53-year-old Nuala Mackel, who was from the Whiterock area of west Belfast.
The accident occurred on the Stewartstown Road.
Inspector Philip McCullough said: “The collision took place on Friday 5 June, at around 6.05pm, close to Suffolk Day Centre.
“A 49-year-old man arrested has since been released on bail, pending further enquiries.
“Our enquiries continue and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this tragic event, or captured dash cam footage, to contact us. Please call 101, quoting reference number 1545 of 05/06/20.”