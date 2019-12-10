Belfast woman Pamela Dickson convicted for £100k benefit fraud

Dickson was ordered to repay back the money.

A Belfast woman has been convicted for claiming over £100,000 in benefits she was not entitled to.

Pamela Dickson (40) of North Howard Walk appeared at Downpatrick Crown Court on Tuesday.

She claimed income support and housing benefit totalling £100,493 while failing to declare she was living with a partner. She was given a 12-month probation order.

She is also required to repay any outstanding money wrongfully obtained to the Department for Communities.

The fraud was uncovered following an investigation by the Department for Communities.

Suspected benefit fraud can be reported to the Department for Communities anonymously, for more visit https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/benefit-fraud.