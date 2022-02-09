Belfast woman scammed out of £130,000 as PSNI warn of Valentine’s Day fraudsters

A woman in Belfast has lost £130,000 after falling victim to what the PSNI have described as a “romance scam”.

They said the woman fell victim to the fraud back in April 2021, as they urged people to be extremely cautious in the lead up to Valentine’s Day.

Figures from the police reveal the woman was not alone, with 80 incidents of such a scam reported in 2021.

Police said the scam involves fraudsters targeting those who may be looking for friendship or companionship online, with the scammer seeking to quickly build a relationship before asking for money.

Chair of the ScamwiseNI Partnership, Superintendent Gerard Pollock said: “This is a heart-breaking statistic, but it is also a personal story of a female who has had their life ruined by someone they grew to trust and build a relationship with.

“That’s why we know this crime is unreported, with victims sometimes too embarrassed to report it to police.

“Fraudsters will seek to build a relationship quickly and try to get you to chat or text away from the dating site or app you first met them on. This allows them to keep in contact if their profile is deleted for being fake.

“They appear very interested in you, very quickly, but will have lots of excuses for not being able to meet in person, a family emergency or a work problem that’s just come up.

“Soon they will ask you for money to help them sort out their problems or to help them come meet you, perhaps to pay for travel, all the while assuring you it will be paid back to you. You will continually be reassured it’s just this one thing, just this amount and then they’ll be able to come meet you.

“However, they have no intention of doing so because they do not exist. All they wanted was your money and to get as much of it as possible.

“Romance scammers don’t care about your gender, sexuality, age or race. They target everyone, please don’t let it be you.

“Always remember to stay on site, using reputable dating ones. Never send money to someone you have not met or receive/transfer money on their behalf. Be alert, keep yourself safe.”

Superintendent Gerard Pollock and the PSNI have issued a few of the top tips to avoid being scammed in such a way.