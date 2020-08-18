Belfast woman's death now a murder probe

The PSNI has launched a murder investigation into the death of a 60-year-old woman after her body was found in her south Belfast home on Sunday.

A 61-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after the incident took place in the property on Windermere Road and remained in police custody last night.

It's believed the PSNI made the arrest as the man walked down Cairnshill Road on Sunday.

The name of the victim has not yet been made public.

Residents said four police cars and two ambulances were at the scene in what one described as a "quiet residential street".

Alliance councillor Michelle Guy, who lives in the area, said it was "very unusual" that such an incident took place in what is normally a "quiet" part of the city.

"It was an absolute shock for everyone in the community and I absolutely express my condolences to the family of the victim who has been left bereaved by this," she said. "It's awful and it's really sad.

"People were genuinely shocked yesterday and just concerned.

"They were feeling very sad for the family concerned."

Ulster Unionist Party councillor Michael Henderson wished to pass on his condolences to the family of the victim and expressed his concern over the murder.

"We would call on anyone who has any information or knows anything to contact the police," he added.

Sinn Fein councillor Ryan Carlin also expressed his condolences to the relatives and loved ones of the victim.

"I have been liaising with the PSNI throughout the course of the incident and would appeal to anyone with information to bring it forward," he stated.

Meanwhile, Green Party councillor Simon Lee stated that the local community was shocked and saddened to hear of the woman's death.

"If anyone saw anything - and there has been talk on social media - pass it on to the police," he said.

Detective Inspector Jennifer Rea called on those with information to contact police.

"I want to offer my condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim at this tragic time," she stated.

"I would appeal to anyone who has information they believe may assist our investigation to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1566 of 16/08/20."

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.