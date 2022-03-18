Belfast woman’s powerful picture of Donegal beach in colours of Ukraine goes viral

Debbie Muldoon's striking photograph of a lone walker on Downings beach in Donegal, with the colours of the Ukrainian flag as it backdrop, has gone viral

A Belfast woman who took a striking photograph of a Donegal beach in the colours of the Ukrainian flag has said she’s “overwhelmed” after it went viral.

Amateur photographer Debbie Muldoon captured the snap of a solitary walker on Downings beach and posted it on several of her social media platforms, with the hashtags #ukraine and #stopthewar.

The juxtaposition of the blue sea and yellow sand – the same colours and format of the flag of Ukraine – struck a chord with thousands of people around the world.

Within days of posting the picture, it had been shared over 7,000 times on Facebook and had amassed around 40,000 likes on the Donegal Has It All page.

Debbie has since been contacted by people from all over the world, including Ukraine, thanking her for her visual support.

The mum-of-three, who works as a business consultant for BT, explained how the picture came about.

“We have friends in Downings and go there quite a bit. On that particular day, the light was amazing as we were coming out of the Harbour Bar to head back down the road,” she said.

“I looked down at the beach and saw a lone person walking along. There was just something so poignant about the image and the striking colours of the blue sea and yellow sand that I had to capture the moment using my zoom lens.

“Like everyone, I've been watching the news of the war in Ukraine and have been so moved by it all and wanted to use the photograph to highlight the message that it needs to stop.

“I don’t use Photoshop at all and I don’t use composites. All I did with the picture was remove the distractions around the edges like the dirt spots and enhance the colour a bit. I added nothing else in - the picture speaks for itself.”

North Belfast woman Debbie Muldoon, who captured the stunning image.

After posting it on her own Facebook pages, under her name and Cavehill Photography, the image immediately began to create quite a buzz. Likewise, on Instagram, the photograph attracted a lot of attention.

But when tourism page Donegal Has It All shared it, with the caption ‘Mother Nature in Downings this week...... showing whose side she’s on’, it took on a life of its own.

It was shared over 7,000 times, garnered tens of thousands of likes and over 550 comments, with people posting from France, The Netherlands, the US and Ukraine.

One Ukrainian woman posted: “Thank you for your support", while on Instagram, where the picture was liked over 800 times, another Ukrainian woman posted wrote: “Thank you Ireland.”

The photograph was also posted on LinkedIn, where it was shared around 500 times and had almost 16,000 likes.

Debbie, a self-taught photographer and who does it as a hobby, said she never expected such a far-reaching response to her photo and was “humbled” by all the messages.

“I got into photography as a hobby and only got my first Digital SLR camera a few years ago, but I absolutely love capturing a moment in time,” Debbie said.

“I was really struck that day in Downings by the solitary nature of the walker and the beautiful colours and just had to capture it, but I never thought it would resonate with so many people.

“People ask me why I take my camera everywhere I go and I tell them it’s the ability of photography to evoke emotion and tell a story.

“I’ve no words to describe how I feel about what’s going on in Ukraine at the moment; instead I let the picture do that. I am so humbled and overwhelmed that my photograph has moved so many people. I feel very honoured and proud.”

Debbie has now decided to raise funds through her picture. To donate to the Disasters Emergency Committee fund, log onto https://www.facebook.com/cavehillphotography/posts/374609934665902