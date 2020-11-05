Belfast women left 'extremely shaken' by robbery gang

Two older women in south Belfast have been left "extremely shaken" after masked men threatened them at home with a screwdriver

The aggravated burglary took place around 8.35pm on Tuesday night at the home of an older person in the Olde Forge Manor area, just off the Upper Malone Road.

Two Belfast councillors have condemned the "despicable" incident and called on the police to step up patrols in the area.

Detective Sergeant Natalie Moore said three masked men armed with a screwdriver gained entry and threatened two older women who were inside at the time.

"Two of the masked men searched the house, whilst one of the men stayed downstairs with the two women," she said.

"The intruders then made off with a sum of money and jewellery. The women were not injured but were left badly shaken by this incident."

The suspects are each described as wearing balaclavas, all black clothing and gloves.

Calling on residents to watch out for elderly or vulnerable neighbours, she said the "despicable crime" left the women extremely shaken and said any suspicious activity should be reported to the police.

SDLP councillor Donal Lyons spoke to a neighbour of the victims, and said the attack had caused shock in the normally quiet residential area.

"There is a fear in the area now as there are a number of older people living there. It's utterly despicable" he said.

"Thankfully these type of incidents are rare but that doesn't diminish the anxiety people will feel.

"I would just ask people in the Upper Malone area to look after their neighbours."

He added: "It's such a despicable act to go in and hold someone in their own home.

"You can't fathom what's going through their heads, it's beyond selfish and veering towards evil that they do that with no consideration of the trauma that they inflict."

Councillor Lyons said he would also be calling for increased night time patrols to reassure residents.

DUP councillor Gareth Spratt commented: "I would strongly condemn this and will be following up with neighbourhood policing to ask what will be done to prevent any further burglaries like this.

"There's no question that it's despicable to prey on older people. While there were no physical injuries the mental distress is very real and my heart goes out to them."