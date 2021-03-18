Belfast youth volunteers bring cheer to hospital workers with free tea and coffee

Members of a youth initiative in Belfast have been praised for handing out free tea and coffee to health workers at the Mater Hospital.

Members of a youth initiative in Belfast have been praised for a kind-hearted gesture of providing free tea and coffee to health workers in the Mater Hospital.

The R City project is based in north Belfast between the Shankill and Ardoyne communities, working with young people to help them develop leadership skills.

Senior manager Alan Waite explained the young people from R City Youth CIC had wanted to plan a social action project to thank the "amazing" Mater staff for their work during the pandemic.

"They provided coffee hut serving free hot drinks all morning and also supplied everyone with lots of merchandise. It really lifted the spirits of the Mater staff and a great positive vibe was felt through out," he said.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Respiratory doctor Emma Keelan commented: "Massive thank you to @Rcitybelfast & the gold cup for the free treats & coffee for Mater staff this morning! Great to have such support from the local community & brings a smile for #WorldHappinessWeek."