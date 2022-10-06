Belfast Zoo celebrates first birthday of gorilla Kofi with special cake and presents

Belfast Zoo has held a special party to celebrate the first birthday of Kofi, their youngest Western lowland gorilla.

Kofi and his gorilla family were surrounded by gift boxes of food and a special jelly cake - and they promptly got tucked in.

The gorilla was born in Belfast Zoo last year to mother Kamili and father Gugas and is part of the critically endangered species with less than 100,000 total population in the wild.

Speaking about the birthday, Belfast Zoo senior keeper Lara Clarke said: “Kofi’s first birthday is more than just cake and presents.

“His birthday is cause for significant celebration for us as we reflect on our ongoing conservation work with this critically endangered species.

“It was twelve months ago that we welcomed Kofi into the world and he has truly stolen the hearts of visitors and staff alike.

Kofi enjoys some birthday treats to celebrate his 1st birthday at Belfast Zoo on Thursday. (Pacemaker)

“We work collaboratively as part of an internationally important breeding and conservation programme for these beautiful but highly threatened gorillas.”

Visitors to the zoo can sign an extra large birthday card which will be on display in the visitor centre.

Zoo manager Alyn Cairns added: “Our records show that in 2021-22 we welcomed over 30 births, two thirds of which are either endangered or critically endangered.

“Conservation and education are at the heart of what we do and it is crucial that we continue to work collaboratively with zoos across Europe in order to prevent these vulnerable species from becoming extinct.

“2022 has been a highly successful year for us in terms of conservation as we have welcomed several endangered species such as cotton-top tamarins, Eastern bongo, a male giraffe calf and several rare Francois leaf monkeys.

“In addition to this we have also successfully bred red squirrels which will soon be released into the wild as part of a collaborative breeding programme with several local groups.”