Belfast Zoo elephants set to be rehomed at new facility

Two much loved elephants at Belfast Zoo are to leave for a new home the City Council has confirmed on Wednesday.

Asian elephants Dhunja and Yhetto – both in their 40s - are among the largest residents at the zoo and were originally rescued from the circus and logging trade.

Belfast City Council confirmed in a statement it was a “very difficult decision” to “phase out” the elephants from the zoo.

They said they are now “working closely” with the European Association of Zoos and Acquaria to “identify the best possibly new home for them”.

They stressed that visitors will still be able to visit the animals at the zoo until a new home is found.

A City Council spokesperson said: “Belfast Zoo is currently home to two much loved Asian elephants, Dhunja and Yhetto.

“These elephants were rescued from the circus and logging trade respectively and the zoo has provided a sanctuary for older non-breeding female elephants in recent years.

"The animals in our care at Belfast Zoo change regularly, reflecting our unwavering commitment to conservation.

“Our collection plans are regularly reviewed and consider a range of factors including conservation status, habitat requirements, resources, public engagement and strategic direction.

"The very difficult decision has been made to phase out elephants from the zoo’s future animal collection plan.

"Dhunja and Yhetto will be transferred together to another zoo in future, and we are working closely with the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EAZA) to identify the best possible new home for them.

"Belfast Zoo continues to meet all animal welfare standards and provide the highest level of care for this endangered species. Visitors can continue to see the elephants while they remain at their Cave Hill home.”

Belfast Zoo recently revealed they have experienced their busiest year in a decade after reopening following lockdown with almost 280,000 visiting the site since April 2021.

Earlier this month the zoo also welcomed the births of two critically endangered Eastern bongos.