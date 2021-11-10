Belfast Zoo welcomes birth of critically endangered species of gorilla

Proud new mum Kamili with her new infant born in Belfast Zoo on Friday.

Belfast Zoo has celebrated a special new arrival with the birth of a critically endangered species of gorilla.

Arriving in the early hours of Friday, the Western lowland gorilla was born to mother Kamili and father Gugas.

The infant, the term for baby gorillas, remains without a name at present as newborns cling to the mother’s stomach for the first few months making it difficult to determine the sex.

Proud new mum Kamili gave birth naturally, with father Gugas and the rest of the family troop close by.

Zoo Curator Julie Mansell said: “ Mother and baby are doing very well and our zookeepers are giving them essential time to bond. The infant looks strong and healthy and Kamili is an experienced and excellent mother. We will continue to keep a close eye on them both but everything is looking very positive.”

This is now the second infant for Gugas and Kamili, with the parents also welcoming ‘Kibibi’ in 2014 which means ‘little lady’ in Swahili.

The Western lowland gorilla is classed as critically endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), with a total population estimated to be less than 100,000.

This species of great ape is known to be peaceful, quiet animal that spend most of their days eating and sleeping.

Their natural habitat is in the dense forests of western central Africa, where the herbivores diet includes fruit, shoots, bulbs, tree bark and leaves.

Ms Mansell added: “This birth is fantastic news for Belfast Zoo, as we are part of an internationally important breeding and conservation programme which is designed to help safeguard the future of western lowland gorillas.

"Gorillas are facing the real and severe risk of extinction in their native habitat due to habitat loss as well as the pet trade. Adults are also killed for bushmeat and trophy hunting.”

The infant’s father Gugas is Belfast Zoo’s Silverback gorilla.

He was born in the wild but had a tragic start to life as both his parents were killed, most likely for smuggling.

As a young, sick and orphaned gorilla he was first acquired by Lisbon Zoo from a Portugese circus before being transferred to Stuttgart Zoo in Germany as part of a nursery group for orphaned gorillas.

Arriving in Belfast in 1998, Gugas is considered to be very genetically important to the European breeding programme, and he is only represented by his four offspring at Belfast Zoo.

He defied the odds to become a father after his early fertility tests were not promising due to his traumatic early years.

Visitors will have a chance to see latest arrival in the zoo’s gorilla house, with the zoo open every day from 10am to 4pm with the last admission at 2.30pm.

Online booking is essential, with further information available at www.belfastzoo.co.uk