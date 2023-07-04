Belfast’s bonfire-replacing beacons to cost ratepayers over £80,000

More than £80,000 of ratepayers’ money will go up in smoke, after details emerged from Belfast Council about the beacon programme to replace bonfires this month.

Minutes from an agenda item held away from the public at a council committee meeting last month emerged at the full meeting of Belfast City Council on Monday.

It shows 11 groups with one beacon each will participate in the beacon programme for 2023.

The programme will cost a minimum of £81,103, significantly higher than the £72,000 budget allocation for the beacon programme announced last month.

At the full council, elected members ratified a decision by the Strategic Policy and Resources Committee to cover the extra money from a £47,745 underspend on the council’s summer bonfire diversionary fund.

The Stormont Executive Office had already committed £15,000 to the council beacon programme.

The 15 year old beacon programme, which is open only to constituted community/voluntary groups, supports the provision of beacons as an alternative to traditional bonfires over the Twelfth period.

In April, council officers contacted the eight groups that had received beacons in 2022, as well as four others that had expressed an interest this year, to determine if they wished to be placed on the list.

Two groups confirmed they did not require a beacon.

The council report states: “As (was) the case in 2022, mitigations would need to be put in place at the Brown Square and White City sites, and the report on the Grove Street East site would, as previously, advise that there was potential for significant damage due to the distance factor.”

A request from Action for Community Transformation for a beacon to replace a traditional bonfire at Shankill Terrace and California Close brought the expected 10 beacon figure to 11, and accounts for the bigger budget requirement.

The locations for beacons in Belfast this month are: the Haig Street/Lord Street Junction, the Clara Street/Ravensdale Street junction, Grove Street East/Channing Street, the Highspring Avenue green area off Black Mountain Grove, White City, and the hard ground area at the Ainsworth Avenue end of Ceylon Street.

They will also be found at Ballysillan Park facing Wheatfield Drive, Brown Square in the middle of the road at the bottom of Melbourne Street, on the mound in the green space across from Trassey Close in Cregagh Estate, 2 Auburn Place Dunmurry, and Shankill Terrace/California Close.

Details of this summer’s diversionary fund was released last month. Twaddell and Woodvale Residents’ Association received £100,000 for events in Woodvale park and other local venues from June to July. These will include a community cultural activity programme, diversionary youth work and three large scale musical events.

Charter NI received £41,170 for youth work, community, cultural, creative art and sporting events from July 4 to 12 “promoting heritage, educating on broader cultural contexts, and showcasing local artists.”

EastSide Partnership’s ‘Eastival’ received £61,085 for a programme of music and community events from July 7 to 9, including a large-scale community event, and the CS Lewis and Ballymacarrett walkway. The council minutes state that “this project will work with youth practitioners to identify relevant young people.”

Overall the allotted funding for July amounts to £202,255.

In August, the Féile’s August Diversionary Dance Night received £100,000 for the “delivery of a free dance music event as part of Féile on August 8th and ongoing targeted outreach work in partnership with local community groups across Belfast.”

A community event will also take place in Distillery Street.

Féile also received a further £75,000 for its South and East Summer Diversionary Intervention Programme.

This involves the delivery of outreach and diversionary work during the summer, in the lead up to August 8, a two-day community festival on the Lagan walkway and river from August 6 to 7 and a music event at St George’s Market.

Ashton Community Trust received £75,000 for a number of diversionary outreach activities and community and sporting events, including a boxing event in the lead up to August 8.

The allotted £250,000 for August was all claimed.