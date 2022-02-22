Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter isn’t a dump, but improvements can be made, say business chiefs

Businesses in Belfast's Cathedral Quarter have poured cold water on the suggestion that it is a "dump", but have said more can be done to improve the area.

It comes after chef Niall McKenna, who runs the Hadskis restaurant, as well as James Street South and his own cookery school in the city centre, hit out at the cleanliness of the area, as well as other issues.

He called on councillors to do more to clean up the streets or risk ruining the hospitality sector.

“In my opinion, the Cathedral Quarter is a dump. It needs re-energised, buildings need to be painted, and it feels like after the Primark fire the area was neglected," Mr McKenna told this week's Business Telegraph.

“We’re about to invest in a new site there and I’m thinking, should we do it? I’m very saddened because it seems like the city hasn’t moved on and we should’ve been better prepared after Covid.

“There are homeless people on the streets and for years it’s been the same faces. We’re doing what we can by giving out hot food but they’re still there and with a city this size, it’s a disgrace."

Following these comments, the Belfast Telegraph took to the streets to get the views of other businesses.

Richard Smyth of MacFarland and Smyth Estate Agents said they have been one of the oldest occupiers in the Cathedral Quarter and that they “love it".

"Business owners do get frustrated about the people lying about the area," he said.

Mr Smyth said some business owners like publican Willie Jack, who owns the nearby Duke of York pub and other establishments, have taken it upon themselves to keep the area clean.

He added: "Sometimes you are fighting a losing battle because there are people on the margins of society here and a lot of graffiti and that kind of stuff... we're cleaning graffiti off our building every other week.

"I can understand Niall (McKenna's) frustrations at times, because some people are destroying the place, but what can you do? I think the Cathedral Quarter is being run the best it can. You might have got Niall at a bad day, but this place is not a dump."

When asked if the Cathedral Quarter is a 'dump', Mr Jack said the area "is not what it once was".

"It was a lot more artistic before the speculators came in... The council could do more, but too many people are staying at home and are just talking about Belfast, when Belfast needs to be the driver for the province," he said.

"The people at the top of a lot of organisations are far removed from understanding what Belfast needs. They don't come down and see it. Certainly, 20 years ago, it was a lot more artistic and a lot safer, in my opinion.

"How do we solve it? I think we need join up people coming down at night to actually see what's going on. We certainly pay enough in rates, we pay almost £600,000 for two premises and we don't get good value."

Flora Herberich of Circusful, the Belfast circus school, said the Cathedral Quarter is a "destination" for visitors.

She said: "I wouldn't call it a dump. Some places have closed down because of Covid and hopefully they'll reopen again soon. North Street Arcade is lying derelict and there's the empty Northern Bank building, so there is space to regenerate the area more.”