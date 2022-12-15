Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter listed in top 5 of ‘Britain’s 15 coolest neighbourhoods’

Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter has been named one of the UK’s “coolest neighbourhoods” according to a new report.

The popular haunt in the city centre was placed fifth in “Britain’s 15 coolest neighbourhoods – and how to see them like a local” list published by The Daily Telegraph.

Cathedral Quarter, which is home to pubs such as the Harp Bar and arts venues such as the Black Box, beat out places like Baltic Triangle in Liverpool, Ouseburn in Newcastle and Stockbridge, Edinburgh to make it into the top of the list.

Described by the publication as the “buzzing heart of the city’s nightlife, with eight lively bars and restaurants ranging from pub grub to Michelin stars”, the Daily Telegraph singles out The Duke of York pub as a main attraction due to its “warren of cosy snugs with a great combination of atmosphere, live music and friendly staff”.

Restaurant Yardbird also gets a favourable mention as travel writer Oliver Smith’s favourite eatery in the area, highlighting its “house specials of lip-smacking ribs and spit-roasted chicken”.

The list, which tells readers how to “live like a local”, also lists The Cloth Ear, The Dark Horse and Belfast’s newest Michelin star dining venue, the Muddlers Club, in its section about the quarter’s drinking and dining.

Whiskey shop The Friend at Hand gets honourable acclaim for its service and wide-ranging liquors available for purchase, while The Merchant Hotel and the nearby Premier Inn take the paper’s accolades for places to rest your head during a stay.

Taking the top spot on the list is Walthamstow, London, with Ancoats in Manchester, Finnieston in Glasgow and Kelham Island in Sheffield rounding out the top five.

Earlier this year, businesses and patrons of the Cathedral Quarter hit back at accusations the area was a “dump” after chef Niall McKenna, who runs the Hadskis restaurant, as well as James Street South and his own cookery school in the city centre, criticised the cleanliness of the area.

Richard Smyth of MacFarland and Smyth Estate Agents hit back at the remarks, claiming they have been one of the oldest occupiers in the Cathedral Quarter and that they “love it”.

Flora Herberich of Circusful, the Belfast circus school, said the Cathedral Quarter is a "destination" for visitors.

She said: "I wouldn't call it a dump. Some places have closed down because of Covid and hopefully they'll reopen again soon. North Street Arcade is lying derelict and there's the empty Northern Bank building, so there is space to regenerate the area more.”