Belfast’s city of music award strikes a sour note in Derry

Capital’s council used Maiden City star Phil for its bid

The decision to make Belfast a Unesco City of Music has made relations between two councils a little less harmonious.

Aontu Derry City and Strabane councillor Emmet Doyle said the move had caused “a lot of anger” in the north west.

He accused Belfast City Council of having a “brass neck” after it adopted Derry favourites The Undertones and Phil Coulter as part of its bid.

Mr Doyle said his home city deserved the title more than Belfast and that his council should have been more proactive about making a bid.

He raised the matter at the November meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council, saying that he had been contacted by a number of “very unhappy musicians and cultural ambassadors”.

Mr Doyle said he was angry because “we, as a council, did not progress any bid”, even though people from the area are enormously proud of its rich musical history.

He added: “I have to say there is a lot of anger out there that Belfast City Council had the brass neck to use The Undertones and music that was written by Phil Coulter as part of their bid.

“I see that Loganair [a Scottish regional airline] are now promoting Belfast as the City of Music and adding that to their tourism offering.

“Derry is the city of music. It’s not Belfast [and] it never has been, going back to Cecil Frances Alexander, right up to the present day.

“In future, decisions like this should be going through the council.”

Mr Doyle also informed members he had set up a meeting with council head of culture Aeidin McCarter and arts and culture manager John Kerr to discuss the matter.

However, his remarks caused some amusement in Belfast City Council.

SDLP councillor Donal Lyons suggested his counterpart should try and relax a bit more — with some suitable music.

“I’m not sure what councillor Doyle is hoping to achieve by attempting to pitch one city against another or why he’s so angry,” he said.

“If he’s looking for something calming, the latest album from local band Tru is excellent. He’d do well to give it a listen.

“Derry unquestionably has an amazing music scene and I wish Derry and Strabane District Council the very best in growing and celebrating it in whatever way they see fit.

“Music has a great way of building communities by speaking to us all as individuals.

“It’s something that we all share and that we should be celebrating together.

“Belfast’s City of Music programme has a really strong community focus and aims to ensure the benefits of music are open to everyone.

“One of the initiatives I’m really excited about is Gigbuddies, a project that opens up gigs and theatres to people with learning disabilities and/or autism.

“It’s being run by the Black Box, the type of fantastic community-focused venue we should all be celebrating.”

Unesco said it awarded Belfast the title because of its “rich musical heritage”.

It is the third UK city to be granted the status, following Liverpool in 2015 and Glasgow in 2008.