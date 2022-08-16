Belfast’s Connswater Shopping Centre reopens after leak

Connswater Shopping Centre in east Belfast has reopened for business after a substantial leak forced its closure on Monday.

The leak was caused by heavy rainfall. A spokesperson for CBRE NI, which manages the shopping centre, said any minor damage has been fixed or will be fixed today.

On Monday Brian Lavery of CBRE NI said they were made aware of flooding and had sent a team to address the issue.

Reports the roof had collapsed were debunked by CBRE NI’s executive director Gerard McCann

“The roof has not collapsed,” he said, speaking to the Belfast Telegraph: “There was a leak and we closed the mall.”

The shopping centre was closed due to health and safety concerns, he added.

“There was water on the floor, and we had to be careful that no one slipped on it and so we could mop it up. The centre will be open first thing tomorrow morning.”

In response to the centre’s closure DUP MP Gavin Robinson tweeted saying the centre “remains closed this evening after heavy bursts of rainfall caused water to ingress through the roof, flooding a number of businesses.”

He said his “thoughts with traders & shop management while clean-up is underway.”