Belfast’s Crumlin Road reopens following ‘large fire’ – Northern Ireland traffic alerts

The Crumlin Road has reopened to traffic on Friday morning after emergency services tackled a “large fire” at an industrial premises.

Earlier, the road had been closed for several hours between the junctions of White Brae and the Upper Hightown Road.

Police said the closure was as a result of a fire in the area.

All the diversions in the area have now been lifted.

A spokesperson added: “Motorists are advised that the Crumlin Road in north Belfast has now reopened following a fire in the area.”

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) attended the blaze.

An NIFRS spokesperson said two fire appliances attended the blaze and an aerial appliance were also involved in tackling the fire.

"Firefighters were called to reports of a fire at an industrial premises earlier this morning,” an NIFRS spokesperson confirmed.

