Belfast’s CS Lewis Square to host four festival music gigs

East Belfast’s CS Lewis Square will host four nights of live outdoor music from tomorrow during the EastSide Arts Festival.

The event, which began on August 5, runs for 10 days and features over 100 artists across more than 80 events, taking place both in person and online.

Under The Influence by Gareth Dunlop and Friends begins at 8.30pm on Thursday and costs £20 to enter. Songwriters Dunlop, Grainne Duffy, Nathan O’Regan, Rachel McCarthy and Anthony Toner all share the numbers that changed their lives as they’re backed by Songbook Band.

On Friday It’s A Marvellous Night: Celtic Soul Play Moondance will see an acoustic set from Ken Haddock, Matt McGinn and Amanda St John. Entry is £20 and it also begins at 8.30pm.

EastSide Electronics on Saturday is sold out, but tickets are still available for the Gary Moore 10th anniversary tribute concert on Sunday. The event begins at 8.30pm and costs £18.

CS Lewis Square will be buzzing with family-centred entertainment as part of the annual Festival Fun Day on Saturday.

There will also be four live performances of a brand new family-friendly theatre show Curtains by Replay Theatre company on Sunday.

Those planning to attend have been reminded to bring suitable outdoor clothing. For more information on the festival visit www.eastsidearts.net