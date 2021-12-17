Belfast’s Duke of York and Harp Bars to close from Christmas Eve due to Omicron threat

Belfast publican Willie Jack pictured a his pub, The Duke of York, in Belfast's Cathedral Quarter. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Belfast’s Duke of York and Harp Bars will close from Christmas Eve in the face of the Omicron threat, with the director saying he does not know at what point the venues will reopen.

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster’s Evening Extra, the director of the Duke of York and Harp Bars, Willie Jack, said the popular Cathedral Quarter venues will close at 8pm from Sunday up until Christmas Eve.

It comes after publican Pedro Donald took the decision to close The Sunflower Bar in Belfast city centre until January, after five of his staff tested positive for Covid-19.

Mr Jack said the amount of customers coming through the doors of the Harp Bar and Duke of York was the “quietest in 35 years” he has ever seen in Belfast.

He added that “even during the dark days of the Troubles” it had never been so quiet.

“For having premises quite famous for music venues and the iconic and instagrammable streets, we are probably dealing in the Duke of York with 30% and the Harp Bar maybe 20% of what we would normally expect,” stated Mr Jack.

“Unfortunately, I would go to offer that Belfast is on its knees and as a result of this, we’re going to take the decision that we’re going to close from Sunday at 8pm until further notice, open limited hours.

“Currently, we don't even open the Harp Bar because there isn't the demand, there isn't the office workers, but we've now decided we will be closing every night, and [in doing so] reducing the livelihood of musicians, so we’re closing at 8pm and then we’ll be closed from Christmas Eve and we don't know when we will reopen.”

Mr Jack said the decision was the “sensible course of action” and will help benefit the NHS, the Ambulance Service and the PSNI in the run up to Christmas.

“There will be no extra pressures for them,” he continued. “It is a decision that is brought about just by economic reasons that there is no one in Belfast.”

Mr Jack also expressed his frustration over the Executive’s plan to wait until next week before making a decision around restrictions following Christmas.

“I would prefer if they met on Monday,” he stated. “We should be doing a twin island all-Ireland approach.

“We should be doing it the same with England, Scotland, Wales and the Republic.

“We need to have courageous leaders to say, ‘if the Republic closes at 5pm as is suggested, then that is why we have to look at this on an all-Ireland basis’.”