Belfast's first climate plan sets out carbon roadmap to the future

Belfast will use up its share of the carbon budget through to 2050 in just over nine years, the city's first ever climate plan has revealed.

Belfast's Resilience Strategy follows two years of engagement across the city and collaboration with partners and communities alongside extensive data and research.

The plan sets out a total of 30 transformational programmes to transition Belfast to an inclusive, zero-emissions, climate-resilient economy in a generation.

It aims to safeguard Belfast against situations that could threaten its safety and stability over coming years, providing joined-up mechanisms to recover quickly when disasters occur.

Lord Mayor Frank McCoubrey said the events of this year emphasise the need for Belfast to be a fully resilient city, saying: "As the world responds and recovers from a global pandemic, it is more crucial than ever to prioritise a sustainable and resilient strategy that supports our future wellbeing.

"Since we declared a climate emergency last October, we have been taking a lead in the battle against climate change and this important strategy will enable us to work with others to ensure a collective response to addressing the issue of climate moving forwards," the DUP member said.

"The strategy is about partnership and collaboration to build a better future, so understandably, a key focus is young people and finding ways to help create an active urban environment for children.

"It also addresses the need to create connections and connect people, sustainable transport and infrastructure in ways that achieve our economic and environmental goals," he added.

The chair of council's climate group, Green Party councillor Brian Smyth said: "It's important that we manage to take communities with us on this journey, a people led transition to a low carbon city. There are so many areas in which we can make change happen quickly with this plan.

"From retro fitting housing stock, which will not only reduce carbon emissions, but will tackle fuel poverty; to creating green jobs and apprenticeships, working with our education sector to give young people opportunity and hope," Mr Smyth said.

The Net Zero Carbon Roadmap for Belfast has launched alongside the plan. Author Professor Andy Gouldson said: "Based only on the fuel and electricity used within its boundaries, Belfast will use up its share of the carbon budget through to 2050 in just over nine years.

"The roadmap sets out how Belfast can ensure rapid reductions in carbon emissions, which also fulfils the aim of Belfast's Resilience Strategy."