Belfast’s first power station and unaltered Victorian house may both get listed status

Councillors asked to support proposal for protection of two historically important buildings

Belfast’s earliest power station and a Victorian house are two of the latest properties proposed for listing.

Listed buildings are deemed to be of special architectural or historical interest.

They are proposed for listing by the Historical Environment Division of the Department for Communities after an evaluation.

It places a responsibility on the owner to ensure the building is maintained in a way appropriate to its character. It also means it cannot be altered or demolished without approval.

Belfast City Council’s planning committee has been asked to support the listings.

Edenmore is a two-storey detached home on Cavehill Road built in 1875. It has a gabled roof, brick and stucco façade, and ground floor bay windows.

A report prepared for the committee reads: “The property is one of the earliest houses to have been built along the Cavehill Road and — in contrast to many of its neighbours — is largely original both inside and out.

“It also retains practically all of its original garden plot, the latter not only allowing the structure to be largely visible on all sides, but also affording it both individuality and a certain quiet gravitas within the wider streetscape. Although not wholly uncommon within some other areas of Belfast, later Victorian houses in this all-round state of originality are relatively rare in this particular part of the city, and this added to the prominent corner setting makes this a building of some importance to its locale.”

The Belfast Electric Light Station

The second proposed listing is for the Belfast Electric Light Station on Chapel Lane. Dating back to 1895, it is the city’s earliest power station and is thought to be the oldest surviving civic structure of its kind here.

“It was built as something of an experiment, the then Belfast Corporation being uncertain whether the provision of electrical power, even on a limited scale, would prove popular,” the report reads.

“In consequence, it is a relatively small, functional and unassuming structure that was — and is — largely hidden from view.

“Its importance lies not so much in its size or aesthetic qualities, however, but in what it represents in terms of late Victorian technological progress and the continuing growth of Belfast as a major industrial centre.

“It also reveals much of the attitudes of the city fathers towards innovation and diversification in the face of their ongoing (and heretofore, lucrative) investment in the local gasworks.”

Due to its limited size and capacity, it had a short lifespan.

It was superseded by a much larger station on East Bridge Street.

The report adds: “With the demolition of the East Bridge Street complex in the 1980s, the Chapel Lane station has become the last tangible piece of Belfast’s late Victorian electrical infrastructure.

“And notwithstanding the changes noted above, it remains an important, albeit currently discreet, remnant of the city’s economic and social history.”