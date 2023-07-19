Belfast’s ‘forgotten’ memorial to victims of the Troubles cleaned by Belfast City Council following vandalism

Mark Wylie cleaning Troubles memorial after it was vandalised in Belfast. (Pic by John Baucher).

Belfast City Council has cleaned up a “forgotten” memorial to the first 1,500 victims of the Troubles following an act of vandalism.

It follows calls for the site on Jubilee Square, close to the Albert Clock, to be “properly restored” by a local tour operator who began cleaning the monument with his own hands.

Last week Mark Wylie, who runs DC Tours, spent hours scrubbing graffiti off the terracotta tiles laid in tribute to the 1,500 people who had lost their lives as a result of the conflict by 1976.

He said attempts to alert the local authority had failed.

A social media user urged Belfast City Council to “bring their skills to bear” despite Mr Wylie’s best efforts and the council was quick to respond.

"Our team are aware of this recent spell of vandalism and it has been logged for removal clean up asap,” it wrote on Twitter.

Minutes later the council provided an update.

"The memorial has been cleaned by our staff this morning. Thanks,” it said.

The memorial was commissioned by the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU).

The mosaic of green and brown terracotta tiles list every digit from one to 1,500 in a variety of sequences.

A small plaque in the bottom right hand corner reads: “To The Memory Of Those Who Died By Violence From July 1969 To April 1976. Designed By Robert Ballagh. Made By Steve.”

Mark Wylie cleaning Troubles memorial after it was vandalised in Belfast. (Pic by John Baucher).

Ballagh is a famous Irish artist who reportedly sold Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott his first bass guitar, while “Steve” refers to Irish ceramicist Stephen Pearce.

Mr Wylie has compared the memorial and its understated nature to Germany’s “cobblestone” memorials, where the names of Holocaust victims are inscribed on brass cobblestones close to where they had lived.

“I was in Berlin last summer and I think that’s a beautiful, understated way of resonating with people; it absolutely catches you and it makes you think,” he said.

“Tourists understand that Belfast city centre is neutral and inclusive; a shared space. If we start memorialising every event that happens, it would be overwhelming.

“Guests understand that we have an uncomfortable heritage; it’s a difficult history and I think they also realise that when you are standing at a memorial that reduces every victim to a number, that is not going to cause offence.

“That is part of the memorial’s success, that it was never seen as contentious, but that’s now part of the problem; it’s been forgotten about for so long.