Belfast’s ‘forgotten’ Troubles memorial needs restoration, says man who cleaned its graffiti

Mark Wylie said the memorial on St George’s Street deserved more prominence

Graffiti had appeared on the memorial before Christmas 2022 (Credit: John Baucher)

A small plaque on the memorial bearing the names of designer Robert Ballagh and artist Stephen Pearce (Credit: John Baucher)

A “forgotten” memorial to the first 1,500 victims of the Troubles in Belfast city centre needs “properly restored”, a tour operator who took cleaning the monument into his own hands has said.

The memorial was erected close to the Albert Clock in Jubilee Square on Victoria Street in 1976 to commemorate the then-1,500 people who had lost their lives as a result of the conflict.

Commissioned by the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU), the mosaic of green and brown terracotta tiles list every digit from one to 1,500 in a variety of sequences.

A small plaque in the bottom right hand corner reads: “To The Memory Of Those Who Died By Violence From July 1969 To April 1976. Designed By Robert Ballagh. Made By Steve.”

Ballagh is a famous Irish artist who reportedly sold Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott his first bass guitar, while “Steve” refers to Irish ceramicist Stephen Pearce.

Local tour operator Mark Wylie — who runs DC Tours — spent two hours painstakingly cleaning graffiti off the memorial yesterday after he said attempts to alert Belfast City Council had failed to progress the issue.

“We started doing tours in 2013 and genuinely we must have walked past the memorial for about four or five years never knowing it was there,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“Jubilee Square is a really run-down wee space, and at one stage were walking past it and I noticed one tile in the bottom right hand corner of what I thought was a bricked-up doorway.

“I took a moment to read it and realised it was a memorial to the victims of the Troubles. That piqued our interest, because we’d never heard of it before.

“We knew there was a memorial in City Hall — stained glass windows — and in Laganside Bus Station, but we were totally unaware of any outdoor memorial in Belfast.”

After compiling research on the history of the memorial, Mr Wylie began to include the location in his company’s tours, with guides using it as a point of interest to summarise the Troubles and the NI peace process.

The monument’s understated nature draws comparisons with Germany’s “cobblestone” memorials, where the names of Holocaust victims are inscribed on brass cobblestones close to where they had lived.

“I was in Berlin last summer and I think that’s a beautiful, understated way of resonating with people; it absolutely catches you and it makes you think,” said Mark.

“Tourists understand that Belfast city centre is neutral and inclusive; a shared space. If we start memorialising every event that happens, it would be overwhelming.

“Guests understand that we have an uncomfortable heritage; it’s a difficult history and I think they also realise that when you are standing at a memorial that reduces every victim to a number, that is not going to cause offence.

“That is part of the memorial’s success, that it was never seen as contentious, but that’s now part of the problem; it’s been forgotten about for so long.”

Mark feels more needs to be done to maintain the poignant memorial.

“The point that was made to us when we were cleaning the memorial was that if somebody had spray-painted the Titanic memorial in City Hall grounds, it would have been cleaned the next day,” he said.

“We spoke to councillors earlier in the year and others in our sector say they have also raised it with Council. We appreciate council cleansing has a big job on their hands, but that graffiti was from 2022 and absolutely nothing was done.

“There is physical damage on it and at the top mortar has leaked down and discoloured it; it needs actually to be properly restored and preserved.”

Mr Wylie said the memorial should have a prominent role in future commemorations for those who died during the Troubles.

“Even just by talking about it brings it into people’s awareness. On social media, people were saying they didn’t know it existed,” he said.

“A memorial to the first 1,500 victims of the Troubles deserves to be remembered. We know that it resonates with visitors and locals alike.

“They realise its significance and we think it is worthy of being talked about and remembered. If you look at other commemoration sites around the world, there are annual remembrance events that take place.

“That’s what they are for, to help people remember.”

Belfast City Council have been contacted for comment.